Coastal Carolina Falls at Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. – Senior Tommy Burton scored a career-high 20 points and tied his career-high with 13 rebounds, but it was not enough as the Chanticleers fell at Georgia Southern 79-69.
The Chants trailed for most of the game with their largest deficit coming at 61-43 with just under eight minutes left in the game.
From the CCU put on a charge outscoring the Eagles 22-7 run over the next five minutes to cut the Georgia Southern lead to 69-65 with over two minutes left. Three Ike Smith free throws put the Eagles back up seven and while CCU cut the lead to five on two more occasions they could not get any closer.
CCU ruled the paint outscoring the host team 52-28 in the paint. Burton got plenty of help from Levi Cook who also scored his career-high with 11 points off the bench.
Garrick Green had 15 points and DeVante’ Jones finished with nine points.
CCU won the battle of the boards by a large 51-35 margin. Green had nine to assist Burton on the boards while Cook and Malik LeGania added six each. 19 of those rebounds were on the offensive end and led to nine second-chance points.
The Chants finished the game shooting 41.4 percent from the field, but it took a 50 percent shooting performance in the second half (17-34) to push the team percentage up.
It was CCU’s three-point shooting and failure at the free throw line that cost the Chants down the stretch. CCU missed all 14 three-point attempts and only connected on 11-of-22 at the free throw line.
The Chants defense held Georgia Southern to 41 percent shooting from the field, but they did hit seven of their 24 three-point field goals and hit 28-of-40 free throws.
The Eagles carried a 34-26 lead into the locker room at halftime led by Jackson’s 11 points. GS shot 41.4 percent from the field, but hit four-of-11 from beyond the three-point line, which is where the difference in the opening half was.
CCU only host 33.3 percent in a cold-shooting first half, but missed all 10 of its three-point attempts. Green and Jones led the way with six points each.
Coastal continues its road trip with a game at Georgia State Saturday, Feb. 15 with the tip set for 2 p.m.