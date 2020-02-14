Cooler weather for Valentine’s Day, SEWE weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will continue to pull away from the Lowcountry today ushering in sunny skies and cooler temperatures for the next couple of days. Clouds will give way to sunny skies by Friday afternoon as the temperatures begin to cool down. Highs today will be around 60 degrees. If you are heading out for Valentine’s Day this evening make sure you take the sweaters and coats! Temperatures will drop quickly through the 50s into the 40s this evening. It’ll be a cold start to the weekend with temperatures in the 30s Saturday morning. We expect a sunny Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will increase on Sunday and we can’t rule out a few showers by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s Sunday.