Deputies investigating after woman shot in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after a woman was shot in Georgetown County on Thursday.
Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said the shooting happened at a home on Pennyroyal Road.
A report states that a woman came to the Tidelands Georgetown Memorial hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday evening.
“She was transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment,” GCSO officials said."The victim offered little information about events that led to her injury."
The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.