Fleming plays hero, Bucs sweep Panthers Thursday, 66-63

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Phlandrous Fleming Jr. picked a great time to extend his 20-point streak Thursday night.
After John-Michael Wright of High Point (7-19, 4-9 Big South) hit a game-tying three-point basket with 9.6 seconds to play, Charleston Southern's (13-13, 7-7 Big South) junior All-Conference guard Fleming drilled the game-winner with 2.6 seconds left giving the Bucs a 66-63 thrilling win and sweep of the Panthers.
Fleming's heroics capped a night in which he scored a game-high 21 points – extending his 20-point streak to 14 of the last 16 games – and tied his career-high with 15 rebounds with 16 of his points coming in the second half. He was joined in double figures by Deontaye Buskey (15) and Nate Louis (12) as the Bucs shot .519 from the floor in the second half to stave off the Panthers.
Leading 61-60 with 20 seconds on the clock, Duncan LeXander grabbed his lone rebound of the night on a missed free throw before drilling two huge freebies himself for a 63-60 lead. Wright would hit a trey for the Panthers with just under :10 left setting the stage for Fleming's heroic moment.
Both teams struggled to shoot early in the contest as Charleston Southern held a 27-26 lead at the break before the offense woke up for 39 in the second half.
High Point was led offensively by Eric Coleman Jr. (15) while Caden Sanchez (14) and Wright (14) also finished in double figures.
How It Happened
- Neither team would lead by more than nine points in another thriller between High Point and Charleston Southern in the Buc Dome
- Both teams struggled to find a rhythm offensively in the first half before CSU would extend their margin to 25-16, the largest for either side on the night
- High Point closed the half on a 10-2 run but Charleston Southern led 27-26 at the break
- The Panthers would continue that run in the opening minutes of the second half before holding a five-point advantage with 14:27 to play
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. would take over from there scoring 16 second-half points for a game-high 21 while securing 15 rebounds
- Travis Anderson also hit two huge buckets through contact for three-point plays to keep the Bucs within striking distance before Fleming scored 9 of the Bucs' final 11 points to close it out
- Duncan LeXander had just one rebound on the night, but it came in a huge moment with :20 on the clock after a missed CSU free throw.
- LeXander hit his two FT's before John-Michael Wright hit a game-tying trey with 9.6 to play
- Fleming brought the ball up the floor and walked into a three-point attempt, hitting nothing but net with 2.6 to play, giving CSU the 66-63 lead and victory
News and Notes
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. secured his 10th double-double of the season scoring 21 points and grabbing 15 rebounds
- Fleming also made it 14 times over the last 16 games scoring 20-plus points capped by his game-winning shot with just 2.6 to play
- Deontaye Buskey added 15 points in the win knocking down a trio of triples while Nate Louis finished 3-of-3 from downtown for 12 points
- CSU hit 10 treys for the 11th time this season and fifth over the past seven contests
- Neither team led by more than nine points as CSU held the largest margin at 25-16 with 6:12 to play in the first half
- Charleston Southern's win Thursday night secures a sweep of the Panthers after a 79-60 win on the road back on Jan. 18
- The Bucs also move back into the top-4 of the standings behind the win trailing Gardner-Webb, who the Bucs beat earlier this season, by just 0.5 games