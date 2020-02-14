Fleming plays hero, Bucs sweep Panthers Thursday, 66-63

Fleming's heroics capped a night in which he scored a game-high 21 points – extending his 20-point streak to 14 of the last 16 games – and tied his career-high with 15 rebounds with 16 of his points coming in the second half. He was joined in double figures by Deontaye Buskey (15) and Nate Louis (12) as the Bucs shot .519 from the floor in the second half to stave off the Panthers.