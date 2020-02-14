Former home care nurse accused of stealing $38k from patient with dementia

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a former home care nurse who is accused of stealing more than $38,000 from a patient with dementia.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Marquita Temeika Richardson. She was given a $60,000 bond.
On Nov. 16, 2019, a deputy began an investigation into a report of stolen credit cards, stolen checkbooks, and stolen cash from an elderly victim.
A home care employee said she was visiting the victim when she realized someone had stolen more than $38,000 from his bank account.
The employee said the victim has dementia and could not explain the situation to law enforcement so she called and notified the sheriff’s office.
A report states that the employee said as she was checking the victim’s accounts and paperwork she realized that a former home care nurse, identified as Richardson, had been taking money from the victim’s checking account using an electronic cash application.
Investigators also discovered someone had stolen two Wells Fargo checkbooks, a Sears credit card, and an American Express credit card.
