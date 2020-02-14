Hofstra looks to extend streak vs UNCW

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Hofstra's Desure Buie has averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 assists and 2.1 steals while Eli Pemberton has put up 16 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Seahawks, Jaylen Sims has averaged 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while Mike Okauru has put up 9.2 points and 5.4 rebounds.