Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former law clerk says she was repeatedly sexually harassed by the prominent federal judge she worked for. And she says the judiciary's new system for reporting misconduct remains inadequate. The former clerk is Olivia Warren, and she testified Thursday before a House Judiciary subcommittee. The hearing was about protecting employees of the judiciary from harassment and other workplace misconduct. Warren clerked for Judge Stephen Reinhardt. He died in 2018 at age 87 after serving on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for more than 37 years, The judiciary last year revised its codes of conduct for judges and judicial employees to more clearly spell out inappropriate workplace behavior.