Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are getting ready for more than a dozen complex meetings over the next month as they decide what to do with state-owned utility Santee Cooper. The first meeting took place Thursday before an audience comprising about 70 senators and House members and a few reporters. No questions were allowed as officials spent nearly two hours going over a 111-page report the South Carolina Department of Administration that was released Tuesday. The report detailed the best bid to buy Santee Cooper from NextEra Energy in Florida, a bid to manage it from Dominion Energy of Virginia or let Santee Cooper reform itself and stay a publicly-owned entity.