MUSC therapy dogs get married at campus chapel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two therapy dogs at the Medical University of South Carolina tied the “leash” in a Valentine’s Day wedding ceremony on campus.
St. Luke’s Chapel was packed with volunteers, nurses, doctors and several furry friends. They celebrated the marriage of Murph and Jazz who have known each other through helping patients for about two years.
“They’re very special dogs, as all of our dogs are,” MUSC pet therapy coordinator Cathy Bennett said. “I don’t know if it’s the Newfoundland breed, but every time they see each other they just go crazy and the parents were willing to trust me and everything seemed to fall in place.”
Murph works with kids 6 to 17 years old with severe behavioral disturbances. Jazz visits patients in the ICU units for both adults and children. She was South Carolina’s 2018 Healthcare Hero Award recipient for her role in assisting a patient out of a coma.
The wedding was held before the annual Valentine’s Parade at MUSC. It included live music, a officiant and even a furry wedding party. The goal of the wedding was to create a new way to raise awareness for MUSC’s therapy dog program as well as take donations for the Charleston Animal Society.
