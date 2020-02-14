One detained after short police chase in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has been detained after a short police chase in North Charleston Friday morning.
Officers tried to stop a vehicle on Dorchester Road which led to a short pursuit, according to North Charleston police department spokesman Scott Deckard.
The suspects fled from the vehicle near the Waverly Place Apartments before one was apprehended, Deckard said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details as they become available.
