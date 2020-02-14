LIVE: Police to hold briefing on Cayce girl’s death investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Cayce Department of Public Safety planned a news conference Friday morning to share new information on the death investigation of a 6-year-old girl.
The body of Faye Marie Swetlik was found Thursday morning near the entrance to the Churchill Heights neighborhood in Cayce where she lived with her mother and grandmother.
The press briefing is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. from Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.
“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we are announcing that we have found the body that the coroner has identified as Faye Marie Swetlik,” an emotional Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove said Thursday afternoon. “We are now treating this case as a homicide.”
Snellgrove said that during the course of the investigation, the body of a male had also been found, but did not say whether the two deaths were believed to be connected.
Swetlik’s mother reported her missing Monday afternoon after realizing the girl had disappeared from their yard where she had last been seen around 3:45 p.m.
The neighborhood remained blocked off as crews continued to investigate the child’s death.
They had been searching around the clock for her and followed up on hundreds of tips called into a hotline.
No arrests have been made in the case as of Thursday afternoon, Snellgrove said.
Late Thursday afternoon, Lexington County School District 2 released a statement on Swetlik’s death:
We are heart-broken with news of the death of Faye Swetlik, a first-grade student at Springdale Elementary, who went missing earlier this week. When the school community experiences a tragedy like the loss of a child, it deeply affects all of us.
The district thanked all of the law enforcement agencies who worked to bring Swetlik home.
Vice President Mike Pence, who visited The Citadel Thursday to receive an award, mentioned Swetlik in a speech to Cadets.
“But I would just urge everyone in South Carolina: Hug your children today,” he said. And keep this little girl and her family and her community in your prayers."
Pence said he spoke with the head of the FBI and said he promised South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster the full resources of the federal government to aid in the investigation into Swetlik’s death.
