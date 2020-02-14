Police investigating after officers find woman dead in downtown Charleston apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are investigating after a woman was found dead by officers inside a downtown Charleston apartment Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to an apartment on Laurens Street Thursday around 2:30 p.m. for a welfare check on behalf of the city of Charleston housing authority.
When they arrived, an officer found the front door of the apartment unlocked and found a 78-year-old woman inside lying down in the bathroom, according to an incident report.
The report stated officers are continuing to investigate after EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
