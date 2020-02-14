S.C. teen accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A teenager was arrested and charged with criminal sexual acts with a 10-year-old girl in Cherokee County, deputies said.
Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said Ethan Gage Blackwell, 19, of Cowpens, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
Blackwell allegedly sexually assaulted the then 10-year-old child between August 2017 and May 2018, according to Mueller.
Mueller said the child was referred to the Children's Advocacy Center. After investigators received reports from the center, they conducted an interview with Blackwell.
Mueller said that during the interview, Blackwell confessed to authorities that he had assaulted the child multiple times.
Blackwell was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center on Wednesday, according to Mueller.
Mueller said Blackwell is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree, and one count of exposure of private parts in a lewd manner.
