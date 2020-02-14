Southeastern Wildlife Expo returns to Downtown Charleston Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) kicks off today for a three-day celebration of wildlife and nature.
SEWE is the largest event of its kind, and it makes its home in Charleston, South Carolina. The staple event has been coming to Charleston since 1983, and organizers say it continues to grow each year.
Last year, SEWE welcomed over 40,000 attendees and hundreds of artists and exhibitors, as well as experts in wildlife and nature.
Visitors are invited to come experience the best of wildlife and nature all weekend long. Events will be taking place throughout downtown, with activities at Charleston Place Hotel, Brittlebank Park, Gaillard Center, Charleston Marriott and Marion Square.
The goal of this event is to educate the community on easy and affordable access to wildlife and nature conservation programs and to raise awareness about the need to protect our natural environment, all through fun and interactive activities.
SEWE also hopes to inspire people in the Lowcountry to conserve the nature and wildlife here for future generations.
SEWE is known for kicking off the un-official tourism season in Charleston, generating an estimated $50 million.
This years event opens at 10 a.m. Friday and will run through Sunday.
