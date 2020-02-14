Winthrop looks to sweep Presbyterian

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Winthrop has leaned on senior leadership this year while Presbyterian has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Eagles, seniors Chandler Vaudrin, Hunter Hale and Josh Ferguson have collectively scored 39 percent of the team's points this season. In the other locker room, freshmen Cory Hightower, Michael Isler and Zeb Graham have collectively scored 38 percent of Presbyterian's points this season, including 42 percent of the team's points over its last five games.CLUTCH CHANDLER: Vaudrin has connected on 40.4 percent of the 57 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 13 over the last five games. He's also converted 51.3 percent of his free throws this season.