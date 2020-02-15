Bucs Drop Season Opener to Maryland

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Jaret Bennet turned in a solid start on the mound for Charleston Southern on Friday night, but Maryland's bats broke through in the later innings to take the victory by a score of 11-2
Bennett gave up a leadoff double to Chris Alleyne in the game's first at-bat, and though Alleyne scored, that was the only run the Bennett gave up in his five innings of work. The senior struck out seven batters and only allowed three hits.
The Terrapins couldn't muster much offense through the first five innings, but they found their stride in the sixth with two runs before scoring five runs in the seventh inning. Maryland took advantage of the CSU bullpen hitting five batters and walking four more.
After Maryland took the lead in the top of the first, the Bucs came back to take a lead of their own in the second inning. With two outs, Shane Kelleher drove in Kyle Horton to tie the game before scoring on a base hit and a bad throw from the outfield. Unfortunately for the Bucs, they couldn't put any more runs across in the game.
Sean Fisher got the win for Maryland, pitching five and a third innings and allowing three hits, two unearned runs, three walks, and striking out five.
Connor Yoder took the loss for CSU, pitching one inning with four runs, two earned, two walks and a strikeout.
News & Notes
- Four Buccaneers made their CSU debuts on Friday. Kyle Sandstrom started in center field and Shane Kelleher started at short, the latter collecting his first hit and RBI at CSU. Connor Yoder took the mound in the sixth and Connor Aldrich was a defensive replacement in the ninth inning.
- Bennett's seven strikeouts is a career high for strikeouts in a game for the senior.
- Christian Maggio was CSU's best hitter on Friday, going 2-for-3 from the plate.
- The Bucs are now 1-1 all time against Maryland
Up Next
CSU will continue their opening series homestand on Saturday. They’ll play a doubleheader with Rider, and game one is set for 1pm with game two following 45 minutes after the completion of game one.