Cougars Fall On The Road at Northeastern

BOSTON – Zep Jasper scored a team-high 10 points as College of Charleston dropped a 65-51 decision at Northeastern on Saturday afternoon.
The Cougars (15-12, 9-6 CAA) scored 18 points in the second half on 29 percent shooting from the field as the Huskies (13-13, 7-7 CAA) took advantage of the team’s scoring drought.
Four Northeastern players scored in double figures including a game-high 18 from Maxime Boursiquot. The Huskies have now won back-to-back games in conference play, while CofC has lost its last three.
Both teams traded the lead in the first half of play and the game was tied up at 33-33 at halftime.
Charleston remains on the road, but will have a one-game bye week to regroup and prep for its next road game at UNCW on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. (ET).
POSTGAME NOTES
• College of Charleston returned to the starting five of Zep Jasper, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jaylen McManus and Sam Miller (10-6).
• Northeastern swept the regular-season series with College of Charleston. The Huskies take a two-game advantage in the series between the two schools, 9-7. They have now won three in a row since beating CofC in last year’s CAA Semifinals.
• Zep Jasper was the only player in double figures at Northeastern with a team-high 10 points including a pair of 3-pointers. It marked his 11th double-figure game this season and 17th of his career. It was also only the third time of his career to lead Charleston in scoring in a game.
• Grant Riller had nine points at Northeastern as his double-digit scoring streak came to an end at 26 games this season and 54 dating back to the 2018-19 season. He has now tallied 2,380 career points to date.
• Osinachi Smart led the Cougars in the rebounding column with six boards including five on the defensive end at Northeastern. It marked the 10th time this season to lead CofC in the rebounding column in a game.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On the loss …
“In the first half, we didn’t get to the free throw line. We started the second half really being intentional of throwing it into the post early in the possession. Jaylen McManus got us going with a couple of AND1s and then we had two-or-three bad possessions where they (Northeastern) forced us into a pull-up jumper that was contested. They mad a couple of shots in transition and the game turned form there. Give them credit. They did what they needed to do and executed better than us. Obviously, me and my staff and the team need to get better. There are a lot of things we need to improve on right now. I really can’t put my finger on what has happened to us the last two-or-three games where we have struggled to score the ball.”
On using the bye week coming up to do some soul searching …
“We have four seniors coming down the final stretch of their careers. We are only promised four games, but we are hoping we are playing more than four. This team is very capable. The last two-or-three games, I haven’t seen the energy level and the passion that I need to see. I give the group that I put in the last three and a half minutes of the game credit. They showed great spirit and great fight. Had a lot of deflections and did some good things. That was a positive. We have to find a way to get everybody one-to-13 giving that type of energy on every possession.”
On Northeastern’s offensive rebounding and the team’s defensive rebounding …
“That is something we have to really improve on this next week – continue to get better with our defensive rebounding. This team is very capable. We haven’t played up to our ability here in the last few games, but we still have time to make some corrections and see if we can finish strong.”