Deadline for community input on proposed West Ashley Library flooding extended

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library and the Charleston County government have extended the deadline for members of the community to submit feedback on proposed solutions for the ongoing flooding concerns at the West Ashley Library.
The deadline for feedback has been pushed to Saturday, Feb. 29.
“Members of the community have strongly expressed their desire for more time to get full participation,” Charleston County Councilman Brantley Moody said. “I wanted to be sure that they had ample time to submit feedback on this vital issue.”
Those who want to submit feedback can do so by:
- Filling out an online form available at ccpl.org
- Filling out a paper form, available at the West Ashley Library, located at 45 Windermere Blvd.
A report shows the West Ashley branch flooded three times and was closed 112 days over the last four years.
