Gamecocks shut out Holy Cross to start 2020 season

After Mlodzinski retired the Crusaders in the first, the Gamecocks responded with a six-spot in the bottom of the frame. With one out, Noah Campbell walked and stole second. Brennan Milone then walked and both trotted home on a three-run blast by Bryant Bowen. A walk and a hit-by-pitch set up a two-run double from Dallas Beaver, making it 5-0 Gamecocks. George Callil then sent in Beaver with a single to right, giving Carolina a 6-0 advantage.