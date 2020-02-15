Goose Creek police actively searching for endangered man

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek police officials say crews are actively searching for an endangered man Friday night.
Authorities are looking for Franklin Luciano Bobe who was last seen Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. on Laurel Avenue, and may be on foot.
“Mr. Bobe suffers from several medical conditions, including dementia,” GCPD officials said.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Bobe you are urged to call police at (843) 863-5200.
Residents have reported that a helicopter appears to be assisting in the search.
