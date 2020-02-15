Joe Biden visits the Lowcountry ahead of SC Primary

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Democratic presidential hopeful and former vice president Joe Biden will be in the Lowcountry Saturday, just weeks before the South Carolina primary.
Biden is attending a Berkeley County Democratic Party Meeting in Moncks Corner. The event is at 106 Behrman Street in Moncks Corner at 10:00 AM.
Biden will also be in Charleston County after at 12:00 PM for a Democratic Party Office on the 1300 block of Ashley River Road. Rep. Malcom Kenyatta is opening that event.
The former vice president is coming off from back-to-back losses in Iowa and New Hampshire.
Biden holds an eight-point lead in South Carolina, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average, with Sanders in second and Steyer third.
The South Carolina primary is February 29.
