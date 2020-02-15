Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the parents of a 2-year-old girl found dead in a South Carolina home have been charged with neglect after she had a full diaper and bruises. Anderson County deputies say more charges against the parents, a third adult in the home and a juvenile are likely after investigators review findings of an autopsy on the child. The Coroner's Office says Anastasia Wynter McAlister was likely dead for at least a day before paramedics were called Thursday night. Arrest warrants say the girl had been neglected for nearly a month and a 3-year-old boy and a 3-month-old girl were also found alive in the home suffering from similar neglect.