Man charged following Thursday night gun battle with Charleston Co. deputy

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been charged in Thursday night’s officer-involved shooting in Summerville.
Albert Scott has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights and is also detained for an outstanding warrant through the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.
The domestic violence suspect has been hospitalized, but SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said the person’s injuries are non-life threatening.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect fired a rifle at a deputy who was pursuing him on foot in a wooded area near Salters Lane. Crosby described the rifle as an “AK type semi-automatic.”
Capt. Roger Antonio said the deputy then fired back and struck the suspect who subsequently surrendered to deputies and was placed into custody.
The deputy involved in the chase was not injured.
“Per protocol, SLED was requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting,” Antonio said."Also per policy, the deputy was placed on administrative leave with pay."
According to Antonio, the incident began around 11 p.m. Thursday when a deputy was involved in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect for a domestic violence incident that happened in North Charleston.
A report states the suspect fled towards Summerville and exited his vehicle into the wooded area near Salters Lane where the gun battle would occur.
Residents reported multiple law enforcement and emergency personnel in the area.
Emergency crews had blocked off a portion of the road as authorities investigated the scene.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division continues to investigate the incident.
