Sechopoulos, Sears Spark Cougars to 5-4 Season-Opening Win Over Iona

Sears got the Cougars on the board with an RBI double in the second to start the rally. After Sechopoulos mashed a game-tying two-run homer in the third, Donald Hansis drove in Harrison Hawkins with a sac fly and Sears followed with another RBI double to score Sechopoulos from first to complete the comeback. Senior transfer Jordan Carr struck out a collegiate-best seven batters in four and one-third innings before Lucas tossed two and two-thirds solid frames in relief to earn the win. Josh Price delivered two shutout innings to shut the door and collect the save.