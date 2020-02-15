Sechopoulos, Sears Spark Cougars to 5-4 Season-Opening Win Over Iona

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Ari Sechopoulos and McLendon Sears each drove in two runs and Brooks Lucas fanned four over two and two-thirds innings to earn the win in College of Charleston’s 5-4 come-from-behind victory over Iona in both teams’ season-opener on Friday evening at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 5, Iona 4
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (1-0), Iona (0-1)
HOW IT HAPPENED
Sears got the Cougars on the board with an RBI double in the second to start the rally. After Sechopoulos mashed a game-tying two-run homer in the third, Donald Hansis drove in Harrison Hawkins with a sac fly and Sears followed with another RBI double to score Sechopoulos from first to complete the comeback. Senior transfer Jordan Carr struck out a collegiate-best seven batters in four and one-third innings before Lucas tossed two and two-thirds solid frames in relief to earn the win. Josh Price delivered two shutout innings to shut the door and collect the save.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Sears delivered a pair of clutch hits with two RBI doubles in his first career start and finished 2-for-3 on the day.
NOTABLES
· The Cougars converted on 5-of-12 advancement opportunities and put four of eight leadoff men on base.
· Sechopoulos marked his 17th career home run with a game-tying two-run shot in the third and finished with three runs scored.
· Freshman Trotter Harlan picked up his first collegiate hit with an infield single in his second at-bat.
· Lucas earned his sixth career win in only his 19th appearance at the collegiate level.
· Price tossed two strong innings in relief to earn his second save as a Cougar.
NEXT UP
The Cougars will close out their abbreviated two-game series with Iona on Saturday afternoon at 4:00 p.m.