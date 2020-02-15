Tigers Top Flames 5-3 in Season Opener

Weatherly, making his first start since 2018, gave up one run on two hits with eight strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched. Freshman lefty Geoffrey Gilbert earned the win by allowing one hit and no runs in 2.0 innings pitched. Carson Spiers pitched the final 3.0 innings to record the save. The four Tiger hurlers combined to limit Liberty to 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position. Flame starter Mason Meyer suffered the loss.