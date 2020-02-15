WEEKEND FORECAST: Sunny & cool today; breezy with a few showers tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is in control today and will keep a lot of sunshine in the sky! Despite the sunshine temps will remain cool. Dress warm as the breeze out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph will help keep these temps feeling chilly for many. High temperatures should peak in the upper 50s. High clouds will increase later today and overnight. Lows will drop to the low to mid 40s. Overnight will stay mainly dry, but a coastal trough will help increase the rain chance. A few showers are possible tomorrow, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours, but not much rain is expected. Any shower that develops will be light and brief. Highs tomorrow won’t feel as cool and should top out in the mid 60s.