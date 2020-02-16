Bacon and Bourbon event rescheduled for May

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers of Bacon and Bourbon have rescheduled the annual event for May following an abrupt cancellation hours before it was to have taken place earlier in February.
The event will now take place on May 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, according to the event’s Facebook page.
The event had been scheduled for Feb. 8 but was canceled that morning because of what organizers blamed on a liquor licensing issue.
The South Carolina Department of Revenue says their alcohol license was denied because of irregularities on the application.
Bacon and Bourbon features unlimited sampling of bacon dishes and bourbon, according to the event’s Facebook Page. Eighteen chefs and 35 distilleries were expected to provide food and drinks at the event.
Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled event.
Proceeds will benefit Charleston Feed The Need, which provides over 500 meals per week and job training to four area shelters. Proceeds from event fund training programs for shelter residents to gain employment in the food and beverage industry.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.