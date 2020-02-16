Bucs Fall in Both Games of Doubleheader

Charleston Southern (0-3) fell in both games of Saturday's doubleheader with Rider (2-0). Rider got out in front early and finished off a 5-1 win in game one while game two was decided in 12 innings, with Rider prevailing 6-4.
Game 1: Rider 5, Charleston Southern 1
A 4-for-4 performance from Ryan Stoudemire was not enough as Rider topped Charleston Southern 5-1 on Saturday afternoon.
Stoudemire collected four hits in four at bats with an RBI and a run scored. He was intentionally walked in his fourth plate appearance, meaning he reached base five times in the contest.
Runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings provided Rider with a 3-1 lead after the fifth inning. The Broncs scored first in the game on an RBI single from Kyle Johnson, then in the fourth inning, David Bermudez’s sacrifice fly doubled the lead, before a fifth inning balk brought home a third run.
A home run from Stoudemire provided the only run for CSU in the game. Stoudemire also doubled in the ninth inning, leaving him a triple shy of the cycle.
Pete Soporowski got the win for Rider, pitching six and a third innings, allowing one run on seven hits and striking out four.
Daniel Padysak took the loss for CSU, throwing three and a third innings and allowing two runs on two hits, four walks, and four strikeouts.
Game 2: Rider 6, Charleston Southern 4
A late Charleston Southern rally came up short as Rider took down the Bucs 6-4 in 12 innings on Saturday night.
CSU struck first in game two, putting up three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ryan Rizk hit a solo shot to left field and was followed by Kyle Horton driving in Shane Kelleher on a single. Later in the inning, Connor Aldrich scored on a passed ball to put the Bucs out in front, 3-0.
Rider even the score in the very next frame, scoring three of their own on a two RBI single from Scott Shaw and a wild pitch that allowed a run.
No runs were scored for the next five innings, but the bats came alive again in the twelfth when Rider loaded the bases. A wild pitch allowed one run to score followed by a two RBI single from Joe Simone.
The Bucs countered in the bottom half of the inning with a leadoff home run from Kyle Horton. Dante Blakeney reached on a dropped infield pop up and Sam Trend-Beacom walked to bring the winning run to the plate. A passed ball put both runners in scoring position, but three straight strikeouts ended the game.
Peyton Schofield turned in a solid start in his collegiate debut. He went four and two thirds scoreless innings and allowed four hits and two walks. Holden Tucker also made a good first impression, pitching four and a third of one-hit shutout baseball and striking out four.
Vincent Vitacco took home the win for Rider, throwing three and two thirds innings and allowing a run on one hit, one walk, and nine strikeouts, including the last three in a row.
Christian Baker took the loss for CSU, allowing two runs without recording an out.
News and Notes
- Along with Schofield and Tucker, four other players made their CSU debuts on Saturday. Daniel Padysak started game one on the mound, Henry Gibson started behind the plate in game two, while Ian Foggo and Christian Baker took the mound in relief.
- Stoudemire's four-hit game is his third career four-hit game.
- Freshman Connor Aldrich collected two hits in both of Saturday's games. He's now tied with Stoudemire as the team's leading hitters.
Up Next
The Bucs will close out opening weekend on Sunday afternoon against Rider. First pitch is set for 1pm from Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark.