The Citadel takes game 2 from Coppin State

CHARLESTON, SC. – The Citadel right fielder Ryan McCarthy collected three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in three runs as the Bulldogs erased an early deficit for a 9-3 victory over Coppin State Saturday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 9, Coppin State 3
Records: The Citadel (2-0), Coppin State (0-2)
Series: The Citadel leads 2-0
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park)
Key Plays
- The Bulldogs fell behind early, but chipped away with single runs in the second and third innings.
- Jeffery Brown tied the game with a two-out single on an 0-2 pitch in the third inning. He would later score the winning run on a wild pitch.
How it Happened
- The Eagles jumped out quickly as they collected three hits in the first inning and pushed across three runs.
- That would be all that starter Cameron Reeves would allow. The sophomore settled in and allowed the offense to get going by retiring the next eight hitters he would face.
- The Bulldogs got on the board in the second inning as back-to-back singles from Cole Simpson and Cam Jensen were followed by a Tilo Skole sacrifice bunt to put two runners in scoring position.
- Will Bastian drove in a run with a groundout to the left side.
- The Citadel added another run in the third inning after Tyler Corbitt led off the inning with a triple to center and Ryan McCarthy followed with a RBI double to right field.
- The ‘Dogs took the lead for good in the fourth after Jeffery Brown hit an 0-2 pitch up the middle for a two-out RBI single to tie the game. Brown then stole second and later came in to score on the second-straight wild pitch.
- McCarthy added an insurance run by roping a double into the gap in left center.
- Reeves made the lead hold as he struck out a pair of hitter in the fifth and sixth innings.
- The Bulldogs turned it over to their bullpen in the seventh as freshman Caleb Speedy rebounded from walking the first hitter he faced to strike out each of the next three hitters.
- Just like Friday, Devin Beckley came in for the 8th inning and struck out the side. This time was a little different as the inning started with a lineout before the first of his three-straight strikeouts reached on a wild pitch.
- The Citadel put the game on ice in the bottom of the eighth inning as a pair of dropped fly balls in the outfield and a RBI groundout from Bastian pushed across four more runs.
- The game would end in a very unique way as a runner on third tried to score on a ball that got behind the catcher, but Bastian quickly scooped it up and flipped to Gant Starling covering the plate to end the game.
Inside the Box Score
- Cameron Reeves (1-0) rebounded from a tough first inning to keep the Eagles off the board over the next five innings. He finished the game by giving three runs on six hits over 6.0 innings. He walked one and struck out a career-best 10.
- Reeves is the first Bulldog pitcher with 10 strikeouts in a game since JP Sears struck out 12 against Wofford on May 18, 2017.
- Caleb Speedy and Devin Beckley each struck out three in their one inning of work, and Gant Starling fanned two in the ninth.
- As a team, the Bulldog pitching staff struck out 18. It is the most strikeouts in a game since 2017 when Sears struck out 20 against VMI.
- Ryan McCarthy continued to swing a hot bat as he went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI doubles.
- Tyler Corbitt and Cam Jensen each added two hit games.
- Corbitt, Jeffery Brown and Tilo Skole each scored twice.
On Deck
The two teams close out the three-game series Sunday at noon.