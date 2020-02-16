Coastal Baseball Falls to San Diego State, 3-1

Conway, S.C. – Coastal Carolina baseball got another strong outing from its starting pitcher and held San Diego State University to just three runs, but struggled to get any offense going in a 3-1 loss to the Aztecs on Saturday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Coastal falls to 1-1 on the season with the loss, while SDSU improved to 2-0 with the victory.
The Chanticleers’ starter Scott Kobos (0-1) threw 6.0-complete innings, giving up two runs on eight hits, no walks, and four strikeouts in the loss as both SDSU runs came on two-out hits.
SDSU starter Troy Melton (1-0) pitched 5.0-scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out five to earn the win.
Out of the bullpen, Tre Brown (1) picked up the save by striking out one Chant hitter over 1.2-hitless innings of work.
The Chants’ offense recorded just three hits for the game, all three of which were singles from true freshmen in Eric Brown (1-for-3, BB), Brian Port (1-for-2, BB), and sophomore Nick Lucky (1-for-4).
The lone CCU run was scored by freshman Cooper Weiss (0-for-1, BB) who reached base on a pinch-hit walk. However, the Chants’ left eight runners on base in the loss.
SDSU, who also left eight runners stranded, had six different players register a hit on the night led by Brian Leonhardt (2-for-4, RBI), Matt Rudick (2-for-4, BB, RBI, 2 runs), and Wyatt Hendrie (1-for-3, BB, RBI).
SDSU took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-out single down the right-field line by Leonhardt and looked to add to the lead before catcher BT Riopelle threw out a would-be base stealer to end the first half of the inning.
Coastal threatened in the bottom of the third but left the bases loaded to keep the Aztecs in front 1-0 through three innings of play.
SDSU added another run on a pair of two-out hits in the top of the fifth to push its lead out to 2-0 midway through the contest.
The Chants again put a runner in scoring position in the bottom half of the fifth, only to see a ground out to third end the inning and strand two more runners on base.
CCU broke through in the bottom of the seventh with the help from the Aztecs, as Weiss drew out a one-out walk and advanced to second on an infield single deep in the hole at shortstop off the bat of Brown two batters later.
On the next Coastal hitter, SDSU pitcher Christian Winston got the batter to chase a ball in the dirt for strike three. On the play, the SDSU catcher chased down the loose ball and threw it past the first baseman which allowed a heads up Weiss to motor around from second and score on the errant throw to cut the SDSU lead to 2-1 heading into the eighth inning.
However, the visitors in gray got the run back in the top of the eighth on a bases-loaded walk in the top half of the eighth to retake the lead at 3-1.
Coastal wouldn’t get another hit over their final two at-bats to allow the Aztecs to hold on for the two-run win.
The Chants (1-1) will wrap up Opening Weekend tomorrow afternoon versus Virginia Tech (0-2). First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. ET.