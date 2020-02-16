Cougars Power Past Gaels, 12-1

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Caswell Smith and Ty Good combined for 10 strikeouts in their collegiate debuts and four Cougars drove in multiple runs as College of Charleston steamrolled its way to a 12-1 win over Iona on Saturday evening at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 12, Iona 1
Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (2-0), Iona (0-2)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars jumped on the Gaels early with a two-run first before breaking it open in the middle innings with a combined nine runs in the fifth and sixth frames. Sechopoulos went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI to lead an offense that exploded for 12 runs on 15 hits and six doubles. Donald Hansis, Landon Choboy and Joseph Mershon each drove in two runs as six Cougars turned in a multi-hit game.
Smith delivered an electric collegiate debut with seven strikeouts over four one-run innings to earn the win in a predetermined start. Zach Williams, Kris Kuhn and Austin George combined for four frames of shutout relief before Good marked his first collegiate appearance by striking out the side in the ninth.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Sechopoulos continued his torrid start to the season with another strong game, driving in three runs with a pair of doubles. His RBI double in the first provided the eventual winning run.
NOTABLES
· The Cougars’ pitching staff combined for 18 strikeouts while allowing only one walk in a combined four-hitter.
· Choboy delivered his first two collegiate hits with RBI doubles in back-to-back at-bats.
· Freshman Jaxon Weatherford marked his collegiate debut with a 2-for-3 effort scoring two runs.
· Mershon collected his first collegiate hit with a two-run single in the sixth.
· Matt Lobeck reached on an infield single in his first collegiate at-bat in the seventh.
· Kuhn struck out the side in the seventh to open his senior campaign.
· George worked out of a jam in a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts.
· The Cougars converted on 4-of-5 opportunities with a runner on third and less than two outs.
NEXT UP
The Cougars will close out their opening weekend with a Sunday matinee against Big Ten foe Maryland at 1:00 p.m. Fans can follow the action live on FloSports.