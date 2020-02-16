Cougars Power Past Gaels, 12-1

The Cougars jumped on the Gaels early with a two-run first before breaking it open in the middle innings with a combined nine runs in the fifth and sixth frames. Sechopoulos went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI to lead an offense that exploded for 12 runs on 15 hits and six doubles. Donald Hansis, Landon Choboy and Joseph Mershon each drove in two runs as six Cougars turned in a multi-hit game.