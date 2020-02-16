Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

BIG DONOR-NORTH CAROLINA
Political corruption trial of big N Carolina donor to start
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An insurance company magnate and two associates are going on trial on charges they worked to bribe an elected North Carolina regulator. The trial begins Tuesday in Charlotte federal court for Greg E. Lindberg, along with his consultant and a worker at an insurance holding company Lindberg owned. The three are accused of fraud conspiracy and bribery counts related to an alleged scheme of giving up to $2 million in campaign money to help Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey in exchange for Causey pushing aside a senior deputy. Prosecutors say Causey alerted law enforcement about what was happening and helped with the case.
Virginia teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested
MIDLAND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting his mother and his 6-year-old brother in their Virginia home has been arrested in North Carolina. News outlets reported that Levi H. Norwood’s father found his wife and younger son dead from gunshot wounds when he returned to their Midland, Virginia, home on Friday evening. Authorities say Norwood shot and wounded his father, who escaped and called for help. A sheriff's office spokesman says the search for Norwood ended Saturday when he was apprehended in North Carolina, after a store's employees reported a shoplifter to police.
Families returning to housing complex after health concerns
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Families are returning to a North Carolina public housing community more than a month after officials evacuated hundreds of residents due to concerns about possible carbon monoxide exposure. The Herald-Sun reports that six households returned Friday to McDougald Terrace, Durham’s largest and oldest public housing complex. Durham Housing Authority CEO Anthony Scott said he expects more tenants to move back next week. About 280 households have been staying at local hotels since Durham County officials reported in late December that residents were having breathing problems. The housing authority blamed the problems on old gas stoves, heaters and water heaters.
Security breach exposes county workers' personal information
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A security breach has exposed the personal information of nearly 1,900 employees of a North Carolina county. Wake County said in a news release on Friday that a phishing attack on somebody who worked for the county’s former flexible benefit spending administrator exposed the employees’ personal information. The county vendor discovered the breach on Dec. 31, 2019. The breach exposed the name, dates of service and partial Social Security numbers of most affected employees. Some employees had their names, addresses and full Social Security numbers exposed and will be eligible for free credit monitoring.
Middle school band director fired amid sex abuse charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — School officials in a North Carolina county have fired a middle school band director charged with sex crimes involving six alleged victims. The Wilmington Star News reports that the New Hanover County Board of Education voted unanimously on Saturday to fire Roland-Grise Middle School band director Peter Frank after meeting in a closed session for about an hour. Frank had been suspended without pay since Jan. 29. He remains jailed on $750,000 bail. Frank was 47 when the county sheriff’s office arrested him earlier this year on 12 felony counts.
Trump holding North Carolina rally the night before primary
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is visiting North Carolina the night before next month's primary elections. Trump's campaign announced on Friday that the president would attend a rally the evening of March 2 at Charlotte's Bojangles Coliseum. The president held rallies a few days before the presidential caucus in Iowa and the evening before the New Hampshire primary. Trump won North Carolina by almost 4 percentage points in the 2016 general election. The state is expected to be a presidential battleground this November. Trump came to Charlotte last week to highlight a new economic revitalization program.
Ocraoke gets $2 million in grants to help rebuild
OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — An island on North Carolina's Outer Banks that was ravaged by a hurricane last year is getting $2 million in grants to help it rebuild. The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that Ocracoke received the grant money from the Golden Leaf Foundation. It's a nonprofit that was established from a tobacco settlement to help the state's rural and economically distressed communities. Hurricane Dorian pummeled Ocracoke in September with the worst flooding on record. Most of the buildings on the island were damaged. The island's only school received $900,000 to help rebuild and elevate buildings. The foundation also provided half a million dollars to build a new emergency medical building that was flooded.