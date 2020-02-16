Newman Leads Clemson to Upset Win Over No. 5 Louisville

Louisville did not score over the course of the final 3:14 of the first half and went on to trail by double digits for the entire second half. Thanks to a 10-0 run, the Cardinals were able to pull within 11 with 11:02 remaining. Soon afterward, Simms and Newman built Clemson's lead back up to 18 via 3-balls on back-to-back Tiger possessions. Clemson led by as many as 21 points, and Newman put a bow on the win with a thunderous breakaway dunk off an inbound pass with 1:24 left in the game. Once the final buzzer sounded, Clemson students celebrated the 77-62 upset victory by rushing the court.