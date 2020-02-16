One dead, Horry County police still investigating after incident in Bucksport area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are conducting a death investigation in the Bucksport area.
Officers were dispatched around 7:15 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of Bucksport Road, near Mishoe Road.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office says 29-year-old Matthew Frazier of Latta died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident.
Details remain extremely limited at the time, but officials say Horry County Police continue to investigate. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow, the coroner’s office says.
WMBF News has a crew at the scene where there is a large police presence.
