Second suspect arrested, charged in connection to 2018 Horry County murder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police say after a two year search, they’ve arrested a man they believe is responsible for a 2018 homicide.
26-year-old Tyshawn “Smoke” Brown was arrested Saturday and charged murder, attempted murder and other gun related crimes. Police say he and another suspect, Heath Reaves, shot and killed 20-year-old Charles Edward Durant II while he and his girlfriend were parked at a stop sign at the intersection of Church and Spring streets in Loris on April 24, 2018.
A spokesperson with the Horry County Police Department confirms Brown was the man wanted in connection to the crime.
Durant’s family spoke at length with WMBF News in May 2019, pleading for more information that would lead to the Brown’s arrest.
“If anybody knows anything, I think they should come forward and call the county police and tell them where they saw him at," Durant’s father said. "It’s not like he’s invisible, someone know’s where he is at. I mean they should put themselves in our shoes... if it was your child, wouldn’t you want help?”
At an initial bond hearing Sunday, Brown was denied bond due to the severity of the charges. He remains in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
WMBF news will continue to update this story as more information is made available.
