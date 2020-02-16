Stingrays Fly Past Swamp Rabbits In Overtime

Greenville scored a pair of early goals in the first period to take an initial 2-0 lead and held the advantage until the third. Their opening strike came from Cameron Heath at 7:29, while Mason Baptista doubled the edge at 8:51 of the first frame.South Carolina got within one early in the second and then continued to dominate the action in the period but was unable to get any closer in the middle stanza. Ully netted the Stingrays’ first goal of the game at 2:45 to make it 2-1 by knocking the puck out of the air for his ninth tally of the year. Assists on the play went to Wittchow and Weis.