Bulldogs Swing Way to Series Sweep

CHARLESTON, SC. – The Citadel offense collected 10 extra-base hits to complete the sweep of Coppin State with a 15-7 victory Sunday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The victory was the 600th in the coaching career for head coach Tony Skole.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 15, Coppin State 7
Records: The Citadel (3-0), Coppin State (0-3)
Series: The Citadel sweeps 3-0
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park)
Key Plays
· Zach Taglieri slowed down the Eagles offense by giving up just one run over three innings, allowing the offense to get going.
· Tilo Skole’s RBI single to left center in the fifth gave the Bulldogs the lead for good.
· Ches Goodman drove in a pair of runs, while also throwing three shutout innings on the mound.
How it Happened
· The Eagles came out swinging and quickly jumped out to a 2-0 lead after a two-run single from Justin Banks.
· The Bulldogs answered back in a big way as Jeffery Brown doubled to right field and scored when Tyler Corbitt hit a two-run homer to left center.
· Ryan McCarthy would walk and later come around to score on a wild pitch ahead of Cam Jensen’s RBI single to left center.
· Travis Lott drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Crosby Jones capped the six-run inning with a double to left center.
· The offense continued in the second inning for the Eagles as they pushed across four runs to tie the game. CSU took the lead in the third on a solo home run from Cole Gerula.
· After going quietly in the second and third innings, the Bulldogs came back to life over the next four innings.
· Lott started the fourth with a triple to right field and scored on Jones’ sacrifice fly.
· Tilo Skole delivered a RBI single in the fifth to give the Bulldogs the lead for good. Brown added a sacrifice fly later in the inning.
· The sixth inning started with a McCarthy triple off the base of the wall in center field. Ches Goodman drove in McCarthy with a single into the hole at short.
· Jones would cap the three-run inning with a RBI base hit up the middle.
· The extra-base hits continued in the seventh as Goodman, Jensen and Skole each delivered RBI doubles in the inning.
· Zach Taglieri gave the offense the chance to get going as he gave up one run in the third before setting the side down in order in the fourth and fifth.
· Goodman moved from first base to the mound in the sixth and picked up right where Taglieri left off. The lefty set down the side in order in two of the three innings, finishing with four strikeouts.
Inside the Box Score
· The victory was the 600th in the coaching career for head coach Tony Skole.
· The opening-series sweep is the first for the Bulldogs since sweeping Air Force to start the 2015 season.
· The Bulldog offense scored 15 runs on 15 hits. It is the most runs scored since the 34-run outburst against Winthrop on March 14, 2017.
· Ten of the 15 hits went for extra bases. The seven doubles are one shy of the school-record of eight set at UNCG last season and against Appalachian State in 1998.
· All nine hitters in the lineup collected a base hit, with seven driving in a run and seven scoring at least one run.
· Four ‘Dogs had multi-hit games, with Cam Jensen and Tilo Skole each going 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles. Jensen drove in two and scored three times, while Skole drove in three and scored twice.
· Freshman Crosby Jones finished 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs. He also was hit by a pitch and delivered a sacrifice fly.
· Zach (1-0) picked up the victory in relief, allowing just one run on three hits over 3.0 innings.
· Ches Goodman gave up two hits and struck out four over 3.0 shutout innings.
· Caleb Speedy struck out two of the three hitters he faced to close out the game.
On Deck
The Bulldogs hit the road for the first time this season as they travel to face Clemson on Feb. 18. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.