Charleston County parents push for legislation that would unseat CCSD board

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A number of Charleston County parents and even one school board member organized an event on Monday aimed at talking about the controversial legislation that would dramatically change how the county’s school board members are elected.
Organizers have invited parents as well as members of the Charleston County Legislative Delegation and the school board to the event.
It’s being held at the Church of Christ on Azalea Drive in North Charleston.
The focus will be on a bill, which passed unanimously in the House last month, that would put all the board members up for re-election this November. It would also make board members run within the same district lines as their county council member rather than the current at-large positions. Four of the of them are not set to be up for re-election until 2022.
The bill has now been introduced in the Senate, but its future there is unclear.
Two weeks ago, superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait, board chair Eric Mack, and vice chair Kate Darby went to Columbia to meet with senators.
“I’m hoping that the senators will come together and realize that the changes we have made within CCSD are needed changes,” Mack said after the meeting. “Our goal is that we are really trying to do is improve the quality of education for every student that enters into our buildings. We’re hoping to work side-by-side with the senators or with the delegation totally in better improving CCSD to full capacity.”
Monday’s meeting is set to run an hour and starts at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.