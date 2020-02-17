Flooding in Georgetown follows Santee Cooper’s controlled spilling operation at Santee Dam

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - There is major flooding in Georgetown County. On Monday, residents say at one point over the weekend the water was three to four feet high.
Santee Cooper officials say they are conducting a controlled spilling operation at the Santee Dam on Lake Marion to manage lake levels.
Georgetown County Council member Everett Carolina says people who live in the area received a call from Santee Cooper notifying them that water was going to be released from the dam on Lake Marion.
Carolina says it not always known what impacts it will have, though people say they have experienced major flooding similar to this before.
Santee Cooper says their lakes are part of 15,000 square-mile watershed that stretches into North Carolina. Officials say their lakes are at the end of this line, which means when there’s a high level of rain in the Upstate and Midlands, that water is coming this way through the lakes system.
Santee Cooper officials say heavy rainfall dramatically increased inflows to the Santee Cooper Lakes System, prompting the utility to conduct a controlled spilling to manage those levels.
Many people who live in the North Santee community on Crow Hill Road in Georgetown County are taking boats to get to their homes. Flooding extends about a half mile on the road, and as of Monday the water level is at the height of mail boxes.
People who live in the area say it's happened before, but this flooding is among the worst.
There were several road closures over the weekend including Highway 17A at Saint Delights Road.
Area resident Jimmy Smalls says his home has about two inches of water in it. He’s waiting for it to go down before making repairs.
"They just dump it and let it go and don't care how it affects people down river," Smalls said.
Santee Cooper says they are constantly evaluating their spill rate and working to minimize downstream flooding.
