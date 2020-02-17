Group promoting value of fathers for children holding gala celebration

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group that works to promote the value of fathers being in the lives of their children is holding a gala celebration event to spotlight its mission.
The Father To Father program provides resources and training for men who are looking to be more involved in the lives of their children, families and communities.
Since 2002, the group says it has served nearly 3,000 participants and impacted thousands of children’s lives.
The 3rd Annual Celebrating Change Gala will be held Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Downtown Charleston Marriott hotel.
This year’s keynote speaker is Michael Boulware Moore, former CEO/president of the International African American Museum. Live 5 News Anchor Raphael James will serve as the emcee.
The event starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75.
