Homeowners say Cane Bay’s one entrance, exit becoming a safety concern

"It took us 45 minutes to an hour to get the kids 3 and a half miles from where Cane Bay Elementary Middle School High School, " Richardo Burton, a homeowner in the area said. “It’s ridiculous. So having one entrance and exit its a safety issue. So not being able to have an option if something was to happen, just being able to get back here or in front or out of Cane Bay at any point in time you know being able to have more than one entrance is an immediate need.”