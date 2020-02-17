Homeowners say Cane Bay’s one entrance, exit becoming a safety concern

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cane Bay Boulevard will soon connect to Black Tom Road in the Cane Bay area and will be the second entrance and exit to Cane Bay Plantation.
There is currently about 0.5 miles of road left to finish, but those working on the project say it will be at least five months before it is complete.
Construction is underway, but homeowners say it is not fast enough.
Many of those living in the area say traffic is one of their concerns, as well as safety, following a recent accident involving two school buses.
During the time when the accident happened, first-responders had only one way to drive in and out of the area, and homeowners say traffic was backed up for more than an hour.
"It took us 45 minutes to an hour to get the kids 3 and a half miles from where Cane Bay Elementary Middle School High School, " Richardo Burton, a homeowner in the area said. “It’s ridiculous. So having one entrance and exit its a safety issue. So not being able to have an option if something was to happen, just being able to get back here or in front or out of Cane Bay at any point in time you know being able to have more than one entrance is an immediate need.”
Construction started about three months ago when Gramling Brothers Real Estate and Development received permitting approval from Berkeley County. They say they planned for the project to take seven to nine months, but weather is a huge component is how fast they get the road finished.
Right now, they say the project could be finished as soon as July, but with every day of rain, comes two to three days of delays.
Cane Bay Plantation has seven neighborhoods, three schools, and a YMCA.
