Late Charge Lifts Terps Over Cougars In Extra Inning Affair
February 16, 2020 at 9:10 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 9:10 PM

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Maryland scored twice in the ninth and broke the deadlock with two in the 10th to rally from a 2-0 deficit and escape with a 4-2 win over College of Charleston on a rainy Sunday at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: Maryland 4, College of Charleston 2

Location: Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Records: Charleston (2-1), Maryland (3-0)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Freshmen CJ Czerwinski of Charleston and Sean Burke of Maryland engaged in a pitcher’s duel through the first five innings with the game entering the sixth scoreless. The Cougars opened the scoring with a run in the sixth and added one in the eighth to take a 2-0 lead into the ninth. Maryland quickly responded with a single and a double to start the frame and tied the game on a pair of errant pitches to send the game to extra innings. The Terps then scored twice in the 10th to complete the comeback.

STANDOUT PERFORMANCE

Harrison Hawkins went 3-for-5 at the plate with an RBI single and added a leaping catch in left. The senior scored the opening run following a leadoff double in the sixth and drove in the Cougars' second run with a grounder up the middle in the eighth.

NOTABLES

· Ari Sechopoulos collected a pair of singles to continue his strong start to the season.

· Czerwinski tossed five strong innings scattering three hits and fanning two in his collegiate debut.

· Matt Lobeck picked up his first collegiate RBI with a fielder’s choice in the sixth.

· Tradd James tossed two hitless frames in his season debut with a pair of strikeouts.

· Luke Stageberg collected his first collegiate triple in the eighth and scored on a single by Harrison.

· Both teams converted on 2-for-3 opportunities with a runner on third and less than two outs.

NEXT UP

Charleston returns to the diamond on Tuesday when the Cougars host crosstown foe Charleston Southern at 4:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.