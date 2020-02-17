Late Charge Lifts Terps Over Cougars In Extra Inning Affair

Freshmen CJ Czerwinski of Charleston and Sean Burke of Maryland engaged in a pitcher’s duel through the first five innings with the game entering the sixth scoreless. The Cougars opened the scoring with a run in the sixth and added one in the eighth to take a 2-0 lead into the ninth. Maryland quickly responded with a single and a double to start the frame and tied the game on a pair of errant pitches to send the game to extra innings. The Terps then scored twice in the 10th to complete the comeback.