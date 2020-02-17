Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Democrats' election calendar is turning to Nevada and South Carolina, two states with substantial minority populations. The next stage in the nominating fight will test candidates such as Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, whose success so far has come in front of overwhelmingly white electorates in Iowa and New Hampshire. It may also be a potential last comeback opportunity for Joe Biden. He finished poorly in those first two contests but argues he has durable support among the minority voters who will soon make their choices. California billionaire Tom Steyer is making a big push, especially in South Carolina.