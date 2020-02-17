Live 5 takes ‘Polar Plunge’ in Special Olympics fundraiser

By Patrick Phillips | February 17, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 4:00 PM

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - When the ocean’s temperature only measures 59 degrees, that might be enough to keep many out of the water. But members of the Live 5 team took the plunge for a good cause.

The 2020 Isle of Palms Polar Plunge took place just outside the Windjammer at noon on Saturday.

Among the plungers was Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh, who dressed for the occasion, running into the ocean in a coat and tie!

The Live 5 News team raised $2,200 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, which supports more than 29,000 athletes.

Organizers say the event raised nearly $40,000.

