Live 5 takes ‘Polar Plunge’ in Special Olympics fundraiser

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - When the ocean’s temperature only measures 59 degrees, that might be enough to keep many out of the water. But members of the Live 5 team took the plunge for a good cause.
The 2020 Isle of Palms Polar Plunge took place just outside the Windjammer at noon on Saturday.
Among the plungers was Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh, who dressed for the occasion, running into the ocean in a coat and tie!
The Live 5 News team raised $2,200 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina, which supports more than 29,000 athletes.
Organizers say the event raised nearly $40,000.
