Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre sells for $147M

“Measured by any metric, Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is an irreplaceable real estate property that represents the ideal high-value asset we seek for our investors,” Continental Realty Corporation CEO JM Schapiro said. “Based on our ownership of the nearby West Ashley Shoppes, our team is extremely familiar with the Charleston real estate marketplace and we have established deep relationships in the regional business and brokerage communities. In this instance we worked with The Beach Company, headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, who are also an investor in the acquisition of Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. CRC and The Beach Company have had a close working relationship for over a decade."