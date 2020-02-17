MUSC releases information for patients ahead of children’s hospital moving day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina will open a new children’s hospital next Saturday, Feb. 22, a large undertaking which will include road closures and some small issues accessing the school’s campus.
On Monday, officials released information concerning the movement of patients and parking.
MUSC is asking those who need to go to the pediatric emergency department on or before 7 a.m. next Saturday use the current department located at 96 Jonathan Lucas Street. After 7 a.m., the community should go to the new Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital at 10 McClennan Banks Drive.
Any woman in labor or experiencing complications at any time prior to 5 a.m. next Saturday should go to the 5th floor of the MUSC University Hospital at 171 Ashley Avenue. These families should bring car seats with them should they be transitioned to the new children’s hospital during their stay. Anyone in labor or experiencing complications as of 5 a.m. or later next Saturday should report to the new hospital at 10 McClennan Banks Drive to be cared for.
The medical district greenway will close to the public Friday night and reopen once all patient transports are completed.
Ashley Avenue, from Calhoun Street to Bee Street, will close at 4 a.m. Saturday and won’t reopen until at least 7 p.m. that evening or until all patient transport has been completed.
“We appreciate the community’s support and patience during this critical process. This closure includes access to the MUSC horseshoe,” MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said. “Patients or family members who need to access MUSC University Hospital for admission or visitation, adult emergency department services or other related hospital access, please access entrances to the facility via Jonathan Lucas Street.”
All patient and visitor parking garages will remain open during the transition, but cars will only be able to enter and exit the Ashley Avenue parking garage through the Rutledge Avenue entrance and exit.
Parking for the new hospital and women’s pavilion will be available at the McClennan Banks Garage at 21 McClennan Banks Drive, which can be accessed via Bravo Street, Ralph H. Johnson Boulevard Drive, or McClennan Banks Drive from Calhoun Street.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.