MUSC releases information for patients ahead of children’s hospital moving day

Any woman in labor or experiencing complications at any time prior to 5 a.m. next Saturday should go to the 5th floor of the MUSC University Hospital at 171 Ashley Avenue. These families should bring car seats with them should they be transitioned to the new children’s hospital during their stay. Anyone in labor or experiencing complications as of 5 a.m. or later next Saturday should report to the new hospital at 10 McClennan Banks Drive to be cared for.