New 121-room hotel planned for Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A property located opposite a Mount Pleasant shopping center could become home to the Lowcountry’s newest hotel.
Public records show that a SpringHill Suites by Marriott is in the works for 3001 South Morgans Point Road near the Market at Oakland complex off U.S. 17, which includes locations of Walmart and Kohl’s.
The hotel is expected to consist of 121 rooms along with an outdoor pool.
Developer Oakland Hospitality Partners, LLC recently filed plans with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) in order to begin work at the 3.3-acre site. The agency is currently accepting public comment regarding the proposal.
The Mount Pleasant Commercial Design Review Board unanimously granted final approval to the development’s landscape, architecture, and site plans in December 2019. Should the project continue to move forward, this would be the second SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel in Mount Pleasant. Construction could begin as soon as March 1, according to DHEC filings.
