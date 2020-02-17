Plan to create bus rapid transit system enters next phase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The proposal to create a 26-mile bus rapid transit system in the Lowcountry is beginning a new phase.
An environmental review will take 1.5 years, according to the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments.
During this time, workers will be mapping underground utilities and determining pavement quality.
“There are a lot of things underneath our streets that we may not know exactly where they’re located. By identifying them early in the process, we can design around them,” BCDOG Principal Planner Sharon Hollis said.
After the environmental review process is completed, design, permitting and construction will commence on the project that aims to link Summerville to Charleston via the Rivers Ave corridor.
The system is expected to be finished by 2026.
