Police investigating after contractors find decomposed body
By Patrick Phillips | February 17, 2020 at 10:18 AM EST - Updated February 17 at 10:18 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are conducting a death investigation after contractors discovered a body at a home Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a home on Alton Street at approximately 1:20 p.m. Sunday where contractors working there reported discovering a body, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.

The body was found in an advanced state of decomposition and had been there for a period of time, he said.

Police did not say whether the body was of a male or female and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the body.

There were no apparent signs of suspicious circumstances but investigators say more information may be gathered at the autopsy.

