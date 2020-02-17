Report: Former Roper Hospital physical therapist fined over ‘inaccurate record-keeping’

“He noted that inconsistencies in time entries may have occurred when he could not accurately record time for the first few visits in the morning due to initially clicking on the wrong patient and being unable to exit from the computer program to make a more accurate entry,” the order stated. “Respondent brought this issue to the attention of management on numerous occasions, but it was never addressed to prevent further inconsistencies. Additionally, patients were left off Respondent’s schedule who required ongoing treatment and subsequently had to be worked into his existing schedule; this problem only compounded issues with correctly entering and documenting time spent with each patient.”