Report: Former Roper Hospital physical therapist fined over ‘inaccurate record-keeping’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Roper St. Francis Hospital physical therapist who was later fired for inaccurate recordkeeping has consented to a fine and public reprimand.
Ryan Scott Fites must also take a board-approved course within six months of the board order of reprimand which was filed Jan. 9.
In November 2017, the hospital first raised concerns after six patients were recorded as receiving services which weren’t possible based on observations from other eyewitnesses, the board order stated. Additional concerns were also raised when Fites confirmed their visit notes with initials from the same patients who usually used their full signature, according to the order.
Roper St. Francis fired Fites in December 2017. When a complaint was filed with the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, Fites was questioned about why he was fired from Roper. He acknowledged that his recordkeeping was inaccurate, but also said his workload had increased “significantly” from approximately 28 home health visits each week to over 50 home health visits each week.
By November 2017, Fites claimed he was working over 80 hours per week in order to treat his scheduled patients, the board order stated. He also claimed he had difficulty understanding a new computer program and requested additional training which he alleged was never provided.
“He noted that inconsistencies in time entries may have occurred when he could not accurately record time for the first few visits in the morning due to initially clicking on the wrong patient and being unable to exit from the computer program to make a more accurate entry,” the order stated. “Respondent brought this issue to the attention of management on numerous occasions, but it was never addressed to prevent further inconsistencies. Additionally, patients were left off Respondent’s schedule who required ongoing treatment and subsequently had to be worked into his existing schedule; this problem only compounded issues with correctly entering and documenting time spent with each patient.”
Fites has had no prior disciplinary complaints and has not had a complaint during the investigation into his conduct, according to the board order.
